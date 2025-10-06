U.S. Marines and Sailors leave Virgina and prepare for Philadelphia Fleet Week as part of Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS Arlington (LPD 24), Oct. 8, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2025 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984739
|VIRIN:
|251008-M-YV358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111347921
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors prepare for Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
