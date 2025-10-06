Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Sailors prepare for Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors leave Virgina and prepare for Philadelphia Fleet Week as part of Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS Arlington (LPD 24), Oct. 8, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984739
    VIRIN: 251008-M-YV358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111347921
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors prepare for Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    HMLA 269
    Marines250
    Navy250
    NMC250
    250th Aniversery

