U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 conduct aviation operations and an aircraft static displays for Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SP-MAGTF 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2025 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984735
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-WS036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111347871
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct aviation operations and an aircraft static display at Bensalem High School, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.