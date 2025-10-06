Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Does Troop Circulation Highlighting 60th Day On Mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia members located at various posts around the District as the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission enters its 60th day mark, on Oct. 7, 2025. The D.C. National Guard was activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to provide monument security, community safety patrols, protection of federal facilities, traffic control posts, and area beautification. On Aug. 16, additional National Guard Soldiers were activated by governors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Today, more than 2,400 National Guard members from eight states and the District support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Does Troop Circulation Highlighting 60th Day On Mission, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Metropolitan Police Department
    National Guard
    law enforcement
    Army National Guard
    DCSafe

