D.C. National Guard Commanding General Does Troop Circulation Highlighting 60th Day On Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984726" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia members located at various posts around the District as the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission enters its 60th day mark, on Oct. 7, 2025. The D.C. National Guard was activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to provide monument security, community safety patrols, protection of federal facilities, traffic control posts, and area beautification. On Aug. 16, additional National Guard Soldiers were activated by governors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Today, more than 2,400 National Guard members from eight states and the District support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)