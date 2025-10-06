Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: Ship Parade

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grace Stover 

    2nd Marine Division

    Philadelphia residents gather to view U.S. Navy ships during Navy Marine Corps 250 in in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 09:34
