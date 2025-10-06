Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy 250th Birthday

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing the Navy’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Tyler Crowley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 18:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984718
    VIRIN: 250830-N-UM953-1001
    Filename: DOD_111347266
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy 250th Birthday, by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cvn73
    USSGW
    FlightOperations
    Navy250
    Navy

