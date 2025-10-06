Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Executive Development Program at Eisenhower School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    In this video, Dr. Stacey Pilling provides a summary of DLA's executive leadership development opportunities through the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. This overview highlights the great executive development curriculums, professors and worldly attendees you’ll experience at the Eisenhower School located on Fort McNair in Washington DC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984639
    VIRIN: 251008-O-GC213-9951
    PIN: 505943
    Filename: DOD_111345845
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: DISRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Executive Development Program at Eisenhower School, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA, Eisenhower School, Executive Development Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download