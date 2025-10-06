DLA Executive Development Program at Eisenhower School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, Dr. Stacey Pilling provides a summary of DLA's executive leadership development opportunities through the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. This overview highlights the great executive development curriculums, professors and worldly attendees you’ll experience at the Eisenhower School located on Fort McNair in Washington DC.