The Marine Corps Association hosts a Professional Leaders Conference as part of the Behind the Camouflage initiative at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 30, 2025. The conference focused on building connections, fostering learning and strengthening support networks to cultivate lasting community ties among military families. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 22:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984452
|VIRIN:
|251002-M-EB849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111343251
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Behind the Camouflage Professional Leaders Conference, by LCpl Cleo Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
