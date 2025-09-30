MRF-D 25.3: Marines and Sailors conduct training with ADF

U.S. Marine and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force service members conduct training across the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Balikatan, KAMANDAG, Predator Run, Southern Jackaroo, Talisman Sabre, Exercise Alon, and Super Garuda Shield, as well as local training in Darwin from March - September 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the ADF and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984401
|VIRIN:
|251002-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111342308
|Length:
|00:37:54
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
