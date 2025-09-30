Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines and Sailors conduct training with ADF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    10.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force service members conduct training across the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Balikatan, KAMANDAG, Predator Run, Southern Jackaroo, Talisman Sabre, Exercise Alon, and Super Garuda Shield, as well as local training in Darwin from March - September 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the ADF and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984401
    VIRIN: 251002-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111342308
    Length: 00:37:54
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Marines and Sailors conduct training with ADF, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAGTF
    ADF
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download