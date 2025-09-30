"My Name Is Old Glory" Howard Schnauber | Adapted recitation by retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Evangelo Morris

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Evangelo Morris recites an adaption of "My Name Is Old Glory" after the 63rd Readiness Division change of command ceremony at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 27, 2025. The poem was originally written by U.S. Marine Howard Schnauber, and the recitation has become a tradition of military ceremonies and retirements. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)