    "My Name Is Old Glory" Howard Schnauber | Adapted recitation by retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Evangelo Morris

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Evangelo Morris recites an adaption of "My Name Is Old Glory" after the 63rd Readiness Division change of command ceremony at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 27, 2025. The poem was originally written by U.S. Marine Howard Schnauber, and the recitation has become a tradition of military ceremonies and retirements. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 10:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984306
    VIRIN: 250927-A-YA103-1003
    Filename: DOD_111340024
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US

