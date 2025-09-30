U.S. service members practiced swimming techniques and water survival skills during a Sailor 360 hosted training event at the Aquatics outdoor pool aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. This training increases the confidence and competence of service members when in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|984242
|VIRIN:
|250918-M-CD478-1001
|PIN:
|250918
|Filename:
|DOD_111338985
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor 360 Water Survival Training, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
