    Sailor 360 Water Survival Training, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. service members practiced swimming techniques and water survival skills during a Sailor 360 hosted training event at the Aquatics outdoor pool aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. This training increases the confidence and competence of service members when in the water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 00:52
    Aquatics
    water survival
    Sailor 360
    pool
    Swimming

