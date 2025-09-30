Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Stair Climb, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base personnel participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Airfield Rescue Firefighting tower aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. This annual event honors those who sacrificed their lives during rescue efforts following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel.)

