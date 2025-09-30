9/11 Stair Climb, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Base personnel participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Airfield Rescue Firefighting tower aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. This annual event honors those who sacrificed their lives during rescue efforts following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel.)