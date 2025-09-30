Base personnel participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Airfield Rescue Firefighting tower aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. This annual event honors those who sacrificed their lives during rescue efforts following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel.)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 00:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|984241
|VIRIN:
|250911-M-CD478-1001
|PIN:
|250911
|Filename:
|DOD_111338984
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Stair Climb, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.