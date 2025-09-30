Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Epic Defender Functional Exercise

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing (AW) and local emergency management agencies came together to participate in the Epic Defender Functional Exercise (FX) at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, on Aug. 7-8, 2025. In order to make the Epic Defender FX possible, 145th AW collaborated with Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Emergency Management Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, Charlotte Douglas International Airport Emergency Management Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, USAF Office of Special Investigations and Team Rubicon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 08:41
    Video ID: 984156
    VIRIN: 250807-F-KG453-3228
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Epic Defender Functional Exercise, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Charlotte Air National Guard
    NGB
    Epic Defender FX

