The 145th Airlift Wing (AW) and local emergency management agencies came together to participate in the Epic Defender Functional Exercise (FX) at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, on Aug. 7-8, 2025. In order to make the Epic Defender FX possible, 145th AW collaborated with Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Emergency Management Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, Charlotte Douglas International Airport Emergency Management Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, USAF Office of Special Investigations and Team Rubicon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984156
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-KG453-3228
|Filename:
|DOD_111337394
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Epic Defender Functional Exercise, by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
