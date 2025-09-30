video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 145th Airlift Wing (AW) and local emergency management agencies came together to participate in the Epic Defender Functional Exercise (FX) at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, on Aug. 7-8, 2025. In order to make the Epic Defender FX possible, 145th AW collaborated with Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Emergency Management Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, Charlotte Douglas International Airport Emergency Management Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, USAF Office of Special Investigations and Team Rubicon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)