Barksdale's Iron Airman Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilians and their families execute warm-ups, calisthenic workouts and a run clinic during an Iron Warrior workout at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 12, 2025. The Iron Warrior Program is a progressive fitness initiative designed to enhance physical readiness and build participants’ confidence in achieving their fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)