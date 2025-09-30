Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale's Iron Airman Program

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilians and their families execute warm-ups, calisthenic workouts and a run clinic during an Iron Warrior workout at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 12, 2025. The Iron Warrior Program is a progressive fitness initiative designed to enhance physical readiness and build participants’ confidence in achieving their fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984075
    VIRIN: 250912-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111335454
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale's Iron Airman Program, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fitness center
    SrA Bryan Bell Fitness Center
    iron airman
    PT

