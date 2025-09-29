video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jeff Faulkner discusses the capabilities of the Doriot Climatic Chamers at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., July 10, 2025. The Doriot Climatic Chambers are among the largest and most sophisticated environmental test chambers in the world, capable of simulating environmental conditions ranging from the arctic to the tropics. (DOW video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler).