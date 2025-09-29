Jeff Faulkner discusses the capabilities of the Doriot Climatic Chamers at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., July 10, 2025. The Doriot Climatic Chambers are among the largest and most sophisticated environmental test chambers in the world, capable of simulating environmental conditions ranging from the arctic to the tropics. (DOW video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|980633
|VIRIN:
|250710-D-SH180-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111329605
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Doriot Climatic Chambers, by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
