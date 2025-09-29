Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doriot Climatic Chambers

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    Jeff Faulkner discusses the capabilities of the Doriot Climatic Chamers at the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., July 10, 2025. The Doriot Climatic Chambers are among the largest and most sophisticated environmental test chambers in the world, capable of simulating environmental conditions ranging from the arctic to the tropics. (DOW video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 980633
    VIRIN: 250710-D-SH180-1003
    Filename: DOD_111329605
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Doriot Climatic Chambers

