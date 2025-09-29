Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on service, unity, and victory. Selfless service is vital to ensuring mission success. By putting the collective good and the mission first, selfless service fosters trust, teamwork, and loyalty, creating a dedicated and cohesive team ready to make necessary sacrifices to achieve victory. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)