Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on service, unity, and victory. Selfless service is vital to ensuring mission success. By putting the collective good and the mission first, selfless service fosters trust, teamwork, and loyalty, creating a dedicated and cohesive team ready to make necessary sacrifices to achieve victory. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980631
    VIRIN: 250929-F-PL327-6065
    Filename: DOD_111329582
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 23, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cohesion
    unity
    teamwork
    Command Chaplain
    D.C. National Guard
    Motivational Monday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download