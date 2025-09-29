Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 23

U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on service, unity, and victory. Selfless service is vital to ensuring mission success. By putting the collective good and the mission first, selfless service fosters trust, teamwork, and loyalty, creating a dedicated and cohesive team ready to make necessary sacrifices to achieve victory. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980631
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-PL327-6065
|Filename:
|DOD_111329582
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
