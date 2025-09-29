Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS Shuttle Service Grand Opening

    NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    PCS Shuttle Services celebrated its grand opening at the Brunssum Exchange on September 16, 2025. The company partnered with Military Auto Source (MAS) to provide convenient airport transportation for the Benelux military community. The new service offers 24/7 support, pre-arranged travel, and access to major hubs like Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 07:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 980573
    VIRIN: 250919-F-LK778-6118
    Filename: DOD_111328711
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NL

