PCS Shuttle Service Grand Opening

PCS Shuttle Services celebrated its grand opening at the Brunssum Exchange on September 16, 2025. The company partnered with Military Auto Source (MAS) to provide convenient airport transportation for the Benelux military community. The new service offers 24/7 support, pre-arranged travel, and access to major hubs like Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|09.18.2025
|09.29.2025 07:49
|Newscasts
|980573
|250919-F-LK778-6118
|DOD_111328711
|00:01:00
|NL
|1
|1
