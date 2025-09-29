PCS Shuttle Service Grand Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PCS Shuttle Services celebrated its grand opening at the Brunssum Exchange on September 16, 2025. The company partnered with Military Auto Source (MAS) to provide convenient airport transportation for the Benelux military community. The new service offers 24/7 support, pre-arranged travel, and access to major hubs like Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)