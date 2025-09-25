U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and members of the D.C. National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB) join more than 27 federal and local law enforcement agencies for the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at MPD Academy, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27, 2025. The multi-agency recruiting event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Unit and attended by more than 1,100 jobseekers. More than 120 registrants were National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 19:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980501
|VIRIN:
|250927-F-PL327-2579
|Filename:
|DOD_111327691
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard supports DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.