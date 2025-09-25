Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard supports DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and members of the D.C. National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB) join more than 27 federal and local law enforcement agencies for the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at MPD Academy, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27, 2025. The multi-agency recruiting event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Unit and attended by more than 1,100 jobseekers. More than 120 registrants were National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Metropolitan Police Department
    D.C. National Guard
    Law enforcement
    DCSafe
    DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair

