Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio National Guard Soldier Highlights Air Defense and Multinational Partnerships at BRIGHT STAR 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Sgt. Grace Nechanicky

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Frederick, Avenger crew member and squad leader assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Ohio National Guard, discusses the importance of short-range air defense in modern conflicts at the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 2, 2025. Frederick emphasized the role of protecting and securing airspace and assets against unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS), and drones, while working alongside Egyptian and Indian military partners during BRIGHT STAR 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 09:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978424
    VIRIN: 250902-A-RP020-1005
    Filename: DOD_111323064
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldier Highlights Air Defense and Multinational Partnerships at BRIGHT STAR 2025, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo and SGT Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BRIGHTSTAR25, CENTCOM, air defense, Ohio National Guard, multinational training, C-UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download