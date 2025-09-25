Ohio National Guard Soldier Highlights Air Defense and Multinational Partnerships at BRIGHT STAR 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Frederick, Avenger crew member and squad leader assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Ohio National Guard, discusses the importance of short-range air defense in modern conflicts at the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes, Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 2, 2025. Frederick emphasized the role of protecting and securing airspace and assets against unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), counter-UAS (C-UAS), and drones, while working alongside Egyptian and Indian military partners during BRIGHT STAR 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)