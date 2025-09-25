US, Japan medics strengthen lifesaving skills during TCCC-CMC course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Medical Group hosted American and Japanese medical professionals for a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Medic Course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18-26.

The weeklong course brought together Airmen from the 374th MDG, soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Japan, and medical personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force as well as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. For the first time, thirteen JGSDF members trained alongside their JASDF counterparts at Yokota.

The TCCC-CMC trains participants to provide more advanced prehospital casualty care than the All Service Members (ASM) or Combat Lifesaver (CLS) courses, including instruction on advanced medical equipment and the management of life-threatening battlefield injuries. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)