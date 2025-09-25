Resolute Dragon 25, Airfield Damage Repair

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct airfield damage repair during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
