Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 25, Airfield Damage Repair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct airfield damage repair during Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon 25 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978388
    VIRIN: 250916-M-PK775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111322269
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 25, Airfield Damage Repair, by LCpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airstrip
    ADR
    MAG12
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25
    repaired airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download