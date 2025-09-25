Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for Anything: CBRN Exercise in Action

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Airmen, and Civilians conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. The joint training tested service members and civilians ability to detect, identify, and respond to hazardous materials in a simulated environment, enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978300
    VIRIN: 250918-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111320851
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for Anything: CBRN Exercise in Action, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    Joint Base Langely-Eustis

