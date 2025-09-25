U.S. Army Soldiers, Airmen, and Civilians conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. The joint training tested service members and civilians ability to detect, identify, and respond to hazardous materials in a simulated environment, enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978300
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-DA718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111320851
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready for Anything: CBRN Exercise in Action, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.