    Constant Vigilance Riot Control 2025 | B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and lll Marine Expeditionary Forces conduct riot control and Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device(VBIED) scenarios as a part of Exercise Constant Vigilance on Camp Hanson, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Constant Vigilance 2025 serves as a Force Protection Condition and crises response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 03:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978237
    VIRIN: 250922-M-RV182-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319812
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Constant Vigilance Riot Control 2025 | B-Roll, by LCpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vigilance
    marines
    Okinawa
    Japan
    USMC

