U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and lll Marine Expeditionary Forces conduct riot control and Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device(VBIED) scenarios as a part of Exercise Constant Vigilance on Camp Hanson, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Constant Vigilance 2025 serves as a Force Protection Condition and crises response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith)
Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:25
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|978237
VIRIN:
|250922-M-RV182-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111319812
Length:
|00:02:56
Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Constant Vigilance Riot Control 2025 | B-Roll, by LCpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
