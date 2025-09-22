Constant Vigilance Riot Control 2025 | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and lll Marine Expeditionary Forces conduct riot control and Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device(VBIED) scenarios as a part of Exercise Constant Vigilance on Camp Hanson, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Constant Vigilance 2025 serves as a Force Protection Condition and crises response evaluation to validate regional antiterrorism plans and policies, ensuring Marines are prepared for a wide range of contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith)