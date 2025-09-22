Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lanterns for Life | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Service members, family members, and local residents participated in Lanterns for Life in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Community Counseling Program hosted the event to allow participants to remember loved ones and to provide resources for self-care. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 03:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978235
    VIRIN: 250920-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111319771
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lanterns for Life | B-Roll, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    remeberance
    Live Entertainment
    lanterns
    Community Counseling Program
    MCCS
    suicide prevention

