Lanterns for Life | B-Roll

Service members, family members, and local residents participated in Lanterns for Life in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Community Counseling Program hosted the event to allow participants to remember loved ones and to provide resources for self-care. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
