    35th Fighter Wing Priorities Brief Video

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s priorities of Mission, Culture, and Community at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. The production showcases photos from the past year, reflecting the wing’s commitment to combat readiness, strengthening Airmen and families, and fostering partnerships with the local community. The video is designed for use in official briefings and displays to reinforce the wing’s strategic focus areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 21:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978228
    VIRIN: 250908-F-KM882-3711
    Filename: DOD_111319489
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Priorities Brief Video, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

