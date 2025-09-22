35th Fighter Wing Priorities Brief Video

This video highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s priorities of Mission, Culture, and Community at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. The production showcases photos from the past year, reflecting the wing’s commitment to combat readiness, strengthening Airmen and families, and fostering partnerships with the local community. The video is designed for use in official briefings and displays to reinforce the wing’s strategic focus areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 21:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978228
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-KM882-3711
|Filename:
|DOD_111319489
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
