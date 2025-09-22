35th Fighter Wing Priorities Brief Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s priorities of Mission, Culture, and Community at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2025. The production showcases photos from the past year, reflecting the wing’s commitment to combat readiness, strengthening Airmen and families, and fostering partnerships with the local community. The video is designed for use in official briefings and displays to reinforce the wing’s strategic focus areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)