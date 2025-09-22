Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Resilience Lunch & Learn

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, watch our recorded Virtual Resilience Lunch & Learn to discover practical ways to strengthen your well-being. Learn how to embrace positivity, practice gratitude, go complaint-free, and build a resilient mindset - and more. Take time for yourself and gain tools that can make a difference.

    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

