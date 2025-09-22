Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, receives his first familiarization flight in a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard F-16D Fighting Falcon on Joint Base Andrews, Sep. 22, 2025. The aircraft was flown by Maj. Benjamin Saunders, pilot, 113th Wing Operations Group. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 113th Wing's Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies 24/7 above the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978065
    VIRIN: 250919-F-PL327-6532
    Filename: DOD_111315783
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    113th Wing
    familiarization flight
    D.C. National Guard
    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II

