U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim), D.C. National Guard, receives his first familiarization flight in a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard F-16D Fighting Falcon on Joint Base Andrews, Sep. 22, 2025. The aircraft was flown by Maj. Benjamin Saunders, pilot, 113th Wing Operations Group. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 113th Wing's Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) mission has protected the skies 24/7 above the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 16:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978065
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-PL327-6532
|Filename:
|DOD_111315783
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
