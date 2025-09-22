Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 0 B-Roll of Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army observer, controller, and trainers (OC/Ts) competing in the 2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition spend the day conducting familiarization training and zeroing their M4 carbines before the competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 22, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978007
    VIRIN: 250922-A-QI027-1164
    Filename: DOD_111314697
    Length: 00:12:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 0 B-Roll of Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    PershingCup2025

