Day 0 B-Roll of Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition

U.S. Army observer, controller, and trainers (OC/Ts) competing in the 2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition spend the day conducting familiarization training and zeroing their M4 carbines before the competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 22, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)