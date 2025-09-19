Monument to Monument 2025 Intro Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military member, retirees, friends, and family participated in the first day of the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025. The ride is four days long to embrace Air Force heritage, fitness, recruitment, and wounded warriors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)