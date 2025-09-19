Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monument to Monument 2025 Intro Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Military member, retirees, friends, and family participated in the first day of the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2025. The ride is four days long to embrace Air Force heritage, fitness, recruitment, and wounded warriors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 16:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977708
    VIRIN: 250918-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_111309399
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monument to Monument 2025 Intro Video, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M2M 2025, M2M, Monument to Monument, Wounded Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download