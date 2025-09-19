Vietnam-Era Transportation Officers Reunite at Fort Eustis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — A group of Vietnam-era Transportation Corps. officers returned to tour their old stomping grounds here, Sept. 19, 2025.

The visit brought together more than 90 former officers, who trained at Fort Eustis before being deployed in support of the Vietnam War. During the visit, they met with base leaders and present-day Transportation Corps Soldiers, experienced the maritime simulators and toured the U.S. Army Transportation Museum. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)