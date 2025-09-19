Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam-Era Transportation Officers Reunite at Fort Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — A group of Vietnam-era Transportation Corps. officers returned to tour their old stomping grounds here, Sept. 19, 2025.
    The visit brought together more than 90 former officers, who trained at Fort Eustis before being deployed in support of the Vietnam War. During the visit, they met with base leaders and present-day Transportation Corps Soldiers, experienced the maritime simulators and toured the U.S. Army Transportation Museum. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977634
    VIRIN: 250919-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111307952
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Vietnam-Era Transportation Officers Reunite at Fort Eustis, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    Joint Base Langely-Eustis
    Army

