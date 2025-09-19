Pushing Power to the Shoreline

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade conduct modular causeway system operations during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise tested the brigade’s ability to establish control of the beach area during a simulated landing while also tracking fuel and oil reserves and carrying out port-opening operations, sharpening the maritime logistics skills needed for large-scale deployments and long-term missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
