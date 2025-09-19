POW/MIA Remembrance Opening Ceremony B-Roll Package

The POW/MIA Remembrance Opening Ceremony initiates the 24-hour event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. Vandenberg service members read the names of prisoners of war and missing in action service members from several conflicts, while the POW/MIA flag is brought around the track continuously during the 24-hour event. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|09.18.2025
|09.19.2025 13:28
|B-Roll
|977604
|250918-X-VJ291-2001
|DOD_111307452
|00:01:43
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
