Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USMC Innovation Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Charis Robertson and Moises Rodriguez

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Marines and DON civilians possess a unique talent for leveraging technology to create innovative solutions. The USMC Innovation Challenge provides an opportunity for them to compete individually or in teams to develop unclassified tech solutions to commander-submitted issues, with awards and financial incentives for winning submissions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson and CTR Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977594
    VIRIN: 250407-O-LN574-8522
    Filename: DOD_111307013
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC Innovation Challenge, by Cpl Charis Robertson and Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modernization
    innovation
    Technology and Innovation
    Deputy Commandant for Information
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download