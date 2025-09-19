Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd AA BN, ACV Surf Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducted surf operations with Amphibious Combat Vehicles on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing extensive Amphibious Combat Vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977589
    VIRIN: 250917-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306957
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

