2nd AA BN, ACV Surf Operations

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducted surf operations with Amphibious Combat Vehicles on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing extensive Amphibious Combat Vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)