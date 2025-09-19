At the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., Rick Watts discuss future uses of the Breadbot, an automated bread making machine that produces 10 loaves an hour, potentially saving critical man hours and galley space on Navy vessels.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977586
|VIRIN:
|250709-D-SH180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111306941
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Future of Navy Baking: The Breadbot, by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
