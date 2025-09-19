Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of Navy Baking: The Breadbot

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    At the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., Rick Watts discuss future uses of the Breadbot, an automated bread making machine that produces 10 loaves an hour, potentially saving critical man hours and galley space on Navy vessels.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977586
    VIRIN: 250709-D-SH180-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306941
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US

