    Center for Advanced Materials & Polymers: MRE packaging testing

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    At the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldiers Center in Natick, Mass., Danielle Froio-Blumsack discusses development and research for ration packaging.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977582
    VIRIN: 250709-D-SH180-2001
    Filename: DOD_111306868
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center for Advanced Materials & Polymers: MRE packaging testing, by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rations

