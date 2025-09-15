MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 MV-22Bs conduct night flight ops aboard the USS Miguel Keith

U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct night flight operations with MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 3 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|09.02.2025
|09.19.2025 02:33
|B-Roll
|977526
|250903-M-LO454-1001
|DOD_111306129
|00:07:50
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
