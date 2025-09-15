Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Health System Research Symposium 2025 Individual Awards

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Individual military and civilian medical researchers received top honors at the 2025 Military Medical System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 4. Their work focused on advancing care and medical readiness for the warfighter in the areas of traumatic brain injury, suicide prevention, dental care, and the digital healthcare landscape.

    This work, Military Health System Research Symposium 2025 Individual Awards, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHSRS, awards, Symposium, research, Kissimmee, medical, MHS

