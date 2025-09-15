Military Health System Research Symposium 2025 Individual Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Individual military and civilian medical researchers received top honors at the 2025 Military Medical System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 4. Their work focused on advancing care and medical readiness for the warfighter in the areas of traumatic brain injury, suicide prevention, dental care, and the digital healthcare landscape.