    Episode No1. WebShorts - JCP Prerequisites

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by James Bruff 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This is part of the DLA web series on the Joint Certification Program (JCP), hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.

    This video is the first episode in a series of WebShorts being presented to assist in understanding the JCP process.

    In this episode we will go over the prerequisites needed before applying to receive a DD2345.

    PAN: S1000-25-0068

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 07:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977366
    VIRIN: 250915-O-EU553-4401
    PIN: 3338359
    Filename: DOD_111303497
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Packaging Specialist
    JCP
    Small Business Web Series
    DLA Small Business Programs

