Episode No1. WebShorts - JCP Prerequisites

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977366" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is part of the DLA web series on the Joint Certification Program (JCP), hosted by the DLA Small Business Office.



This video is the first episode in a series of WebShorts being presented to assist in understanding the JCP process.



In this episode we will go over the prerequisites needed before applying to receive a DD2345.



PAN: S1000-25-0068