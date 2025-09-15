Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa AB Range Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The 35th Fighter Wing conducted Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event featured precision bombing and strafing demonstrations, along with aircraft displays, underscoring the wing’s ability to generate combat-ready airpower. Range Day highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and its role in ensuring security across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 23:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977319
    VIRIN: 250912-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302909
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

