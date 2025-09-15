Misawa AB Range Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 35th Fighter Wing conducted Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event featured precision bombing and strafing demonstrations, along with aircraft displays, underscoring the wing’s ability to generate combat-ready airpower. Range Day highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and its role in ensuring security across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)