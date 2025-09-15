Misawa AB Range Day 2025

The 35th Fighter Wing conducted Range Day 2025 at Draughon Range, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. The event featured precision bombing and strafing demonstrations, along with aircraft displays, underscoring the wing’s ability to generate combat-ready airpower. Range Day highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and its role in ensuring security across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|09.11.2025
|09.17.2025 23:07
|Video Productions
|977319
|250912-F-EP621-1001
|DOD_111302909
|00:01:55
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
