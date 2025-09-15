Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps’ Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School

    DESOTO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps brought the Basic Training Experience to DeSoto High School, challenging the Eagles football team with stretcher relays, artillery shell carries, and team-building drills.
    Just as on the battlefield, success on the football field comes from discipline, trust, and pushing through adversity. Back in 2023, DeSoto High School Football won the 6A State Championship. Preparing for their next run, the Eagles are embracing the military mindset.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalary Division
    III Armored Core
    DeSoto High School

