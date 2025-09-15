Soldiers from the III Armored Corps brought the Basic Training Experience to DeSoto High School, challenging the Eagles football team with stretcher relays, artillery shell carries, and team-building drills.
Just as on the battlefield, success on the football field comes from discipline, trust, and pushing through adversity. Back in 2023, DeSoto High School Football won the 6A State Championship. Preparing for their next run, the Eagles are embracing the military mindset.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977278
|VIRIN:
|250802-O-IA164-3464
|Filename:
|DOD_111301865
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|DESOTO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps’ Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.