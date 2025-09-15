III Armored Corps’ Basic Training Experience at DeSoto High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the III Armored Corps brought the Basic Training Experience to DeSoto High School, challenging the Eagles football team with stretcher relays, artillery shell carries, and team-building drills.

Just as on the battlefield, success on the football field comes from discipline, trust, and pushing through adversity. Back in 2023, DeSoto High School Football won the 6A State Championship. Preparing for their next run, the Eagles are embracing the military mindset.