Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977264" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and members of the Texoma community come together for the latest Bracer Forge exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The exercise featured hands-on demonstrations of combat capabilities, leadership development and mission generation, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to building multi-capable warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Benjamin Remmert)