    Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and members of the Texoma community come together for the latest Bracer Forge exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The exercise featured hands-on demonstrations of combat capabilities, leadership development and mission generation, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to building multi-capable warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Benjamin Remmert)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977264
    VIRIN: 250911-F-GJ229-1009
    Filename: DOD_111301511
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    BRACER FORGE

