U.S. Air Force Airmen and members of the Texoma community come together for the latest Bracer Forge exercise at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The exercise featured hands-on demonstrations of combat capabilities, leadership development and mission generation, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to building multi-capable warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Benjamin Remmert)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977264
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-GJ229-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111301511
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties
No keywords found.