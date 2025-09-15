Bracer Forge Exercise at Sheppard AFB Strengthens Combat Capabilities and Community Ties

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Sheppard Air Force Base hosted its latest Bracer Forge exercise Friday, Sept. 11, 2025, bringing together Airmen in Training and members of the Texoma community for a hands-on demonstration of combat capabilities, leadership, and mission generation.



This Bracer Forge marked a milestone with the inclusion of civic leaders, educators, and residents from the surrounding region, offering them a firsthand look at the preparation behind operational success. Held on the Ground Instructional Training Aircraft ramp, the exercise provided an environment where AiT engaged in dynamic scenarios designed to sharpen skills and strengthen cohesion.



U.S. Air Force Col. Kellie Courtland, 82nd Training Wing deputy commander, addressed Airmen and guests during the exercise, emphasizing the urgency and purpose behind the training.



“It’s not just about the functional job you do every day in the United States Air Force,” Courtland said. "It’s about the mission of the United States Air Force and being able to generate and project power; this is our opportunity to prove that we are ready, to work our skills a little bit harder, and to show that we are Airminded and mission-focused.”



Following Courtland’s remarks, participants rotated through training stations simulating combat scenarios that tested coordination and tactical response under pressure. Guests observed AiT as they executed operational tasks and gained insight into the demands of deployment preparation and joint-force integration.



Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd TRW command chief, underscored the importance of transparency and shared understanding.



"The entire intent behind getting you guys out here is to give you an opportunity to put eyes on the entire process of launching an aircraft, right from start to finish,” Schultz said. “You can only be mission-ready if you understand the roles and responsibilities you have.”



The exercise concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding performance and mission execution.



AiT from the F-15 Eagle generation team earned the Mission Generation Belt for completing aircraft preparation first and without discrepancies. Additionally, AiT assigned to the 362nd Training Squadron received the Bracer Forge Trophy after winning the Airminded Warrior Challenge, successfully completing seven stations ahead of other competing teams.



Bracer Forge remains a cornerstone of Sheppard AFB’s readiness strategy, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence while fostering trust and collaboration with the surrounding community.



By opening its gates and showcasing the rigor of its training, the base affirms that building combat capability is not solely about tactics and technology, but about connection, shared purpose, and a commitment to airpower excellence.

