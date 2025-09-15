Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Media- Vert Reel- Chamber West Visits UTARNG Army Aviation Services Facility

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Local leaders of Chamber West participate in a showcase of capabilities with the Utah Army National Guard at the Army Aviation Services Facility in West Jordan, Sept. 16, 2025. The Utah National Guard is a dedicated force of citizen Soldiers and Airmen, committed to building relationships and improving its surrounding communities. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977242
    VIRIN: 250916-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111300926
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Utah Army National Guard
    AH-64 Apache attack helicopter
    Simulator flight training
    211th Aviation Battalion
    Chamber West

