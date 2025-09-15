Social Media- Vert Reel- Chamber West Visits UTARNG Army Aviation Services Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Local leaders of Chamber West participate in a showcase of capabilities with the Utah Army National Guard at the Army Aviation Services Facility in West Jordan, Sept. 16, 2025. The Utah National Guard is a dedicated force of citizen Soldiers and Airmen, committed to building relationships and improving its surrounding communities. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)