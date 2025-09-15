Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense.

    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Thunderbirds perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    andrewsairshow25

