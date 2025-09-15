The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977236
|VIRIN:
|250912-M-XY116-1065
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111300854
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunderbirds perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
