Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    B-roll footage of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performing at the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. Their precision drill performance embodies the heritage and excellence celebrated at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977233
    VIRIN: 250913-F-XI802-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111300749
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Air Force Honor Guard
    andrewsairshow25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download