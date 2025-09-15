Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Built to Last

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505942-A
    Since 1961, the Defense Logistics Agency has been the backbone of military readiness, ensuring our forces are supplied anytime, anywhere. From the Cold War to today’s global missions, DLA’s logistics expertise has stood the test of time. This is the story of an agency built to change, built to last, and built to support combat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977227
    VIRIN: 250915-D-LU733-8630
    PIN: 505942
    Filename: DOD_111300686
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Built to Last, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download