Air Force celebrates 70 years of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region

U.S. Air Force members, historians, and guests gather at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to mark the 70th anniversary of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region, Aug. 28, 2025. The commemoration honored the legacy of the 1401st Helicopter Flight, activated in 1955, and highlighted the continuing mission of the 1st Helicopter Squadron in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)
|08.28.2025
|09.17.2025 11:59
|Package
|977225
|250828-F-QN813-1100
|000000
|DOD_111300684
|00:01:49
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
