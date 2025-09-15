Air Force celebrates 70 years of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members, historians, and guests gather at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to mark the 70th anniversary of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region, Aug. 28, 2025. The commemoration honored the legacy of the 1401st Helicopter Flight, activated in 1955, and highlighted the continuing mission of the 1st Helicopter Squadron in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)