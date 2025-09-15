Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force celebrates 70 years of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members, historians, and guests gather at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to mark the 70th anniversary of rotary wing operations in the National Capital Region, Aug. 28, 2025. The commemoration honored the legacy of the 1401st Helicopter Flight, activated in 1955, and highlighted the continuing mission of the 1st Helicopter Squadron in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    national capital region
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    316th Wing
    316th Wing History Office
    1401st Helicopter Flight

