Outstanding Airmen of the Year nominees take part in events at Andrews and Capitol Hill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977222" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year nominees attend opening comments, compete in the warrior challenge, and tour Capitol Hill as part of the 2025 OAY schedule of events at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 29–July 2, 2025. The annual program recognizes 12 enlisted members who exemplify superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)