    Outstanding Airmen of the Year nominees take part in events at Andrews and Capitol Hill

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year nominees attend opening comments, compete in the warrior challenge, and tour Capitol Hill as part of the 2025 OAY schedule of events at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 29–July 2, 2025. The annual program recognizes 12 enlisted members who exemplify superior leadership, job performance, and personal achievement. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977222
    VIRIN: 250703-F-OC840-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111300654
    Length: 00:07:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Outstanding Airmen of the Year nominees take part in events at Andrews and Capitol Hill, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capitol Hill
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2025

