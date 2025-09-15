Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog handler turns setback into strength

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preston Boatwright shares his journey to becoming a military working dog handler at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 7, 2025. Boatwright discusses how a family legacy in the Air Force, his bond with his first partner, Jockey, and overcoming a serious knee injury shaped his path in the service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Helt)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 12:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    military working dog handler
    military working dog (MWD)
    316th Security Support Squadron
    316th Security Forces Group
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

