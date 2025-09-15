DLA A Defining Moment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Logistics Agency is our Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency, responsible for delivering agile, adaptive, and resilient logistics support across the continuum of conflict. To continue to succeed in a Contested Logistics environment the DLA team must think, act, and operate in new ways. Through meaningful changes DLA can continue to deliver exceptional global logistics support. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil