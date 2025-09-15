The Defense Logistics Agency is our Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency, responsible for delivering agile, adaptive, and resilient logistics support across the continuum of conflict. To continue to succeed in a Contested Logistics environment the DLA team must think, act, and operate in new ways. Through meaningful changes DLA can continue to deliver exceptional global logistics support. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 08:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977204
|VIRIN:
|250917-D-LU733-9117
|PIN:
|505939
|Filename:
|DOD_111300051
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA A Defining Moment, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.